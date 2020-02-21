FTC Member Says Dissents Show No ‘Rubber-Stamping’

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A member of the Federal Trade Commission’s vocal Democratic minority defended his dissents Friday as a sign not of a heavily divided agency but of an enforcer that doesn’t just sign off on actions without deliberation. FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra has frequently found himself at odds with the FTC’s three Republicans, issuing a dissenting statement as recently as Friday that criticized an antitrust settlement with Rent-A-Center Inc. and other rent-to-own companies for not having a strong enough deterrent effect. But he pushed back on the notion that those dissents reveal only agency dysfunction. The dissents, Chopra said in remarks at George Mason...

