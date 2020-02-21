Okla. Plans To Take Opioid Litigation To State Court

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Friday voluntarily dismissed the state's suit against three opioid distributors for allegedly fueling the opioid crisis in the state, saying he planned instead to refile new lawsuits in state court against each company individually. Hunter's notice of voluntary dismissal and announcement comes three weeks after the case was removed from Cleveland County District Court to Oklahoma federal court, at the behest of defendants McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen. Hunter said in a statement Friday that he wants to hold the three companies accountable to Oklahomans in a state courtroom. "It is regrettable, yet not...

