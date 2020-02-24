Sens. Want Trade Probe Into Philippines’ Abuse Of Workers

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- Six Senate Democrats have asked the Trump administration to investigate reports that the Philippines is violating labor and human rights, which could result in Manila being stripped of its preferential trade status. In the Feb. 11 letter released on Friday, the senators asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to probe reports by the United Nations and its agency, the International Labour Organization, that Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is implementing policies including extrajudicial killings that would violate the Philippines' compliance with the Generalized System of Preferences, a program that grants duty-free treatment to imports from developing countries. The UN agency reported in...

