Melinta's Ch. 11 Plan Docs Approved With New Information

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Antibiotics maker Melinta Therapeutics Inc. received court approval Friday in Delaware for its Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement after the debtor agreed to add new information regarding its intent to substantively consolidate its estates for distribution purposes. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Christopher M. Dressel of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP said objections from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. trustee's office and creditor Vatera Healthcare Partners LLC would be resolved by the addition of the new information about the consolidation plan. “I am saying that there are factors on both sides of the ledger....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS