Fed. Judge's Misconduct A 'Shock' To Kansas Colleagues

Law360, Washington (February 26, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge told lawmakers Wednesday that revelations about a colleague's pervasive sexual harassment of employees and affair with a felon were "an absolute shock" to other judges in the district. During a U.S. House hearing on the federal judiciary's $7.8 billion budget request for next year, legislators questioned how the largely autonomous courts prevent, investigate and discipline personal misconduct by judges such as actions that led to U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia's resignation last week. Some Democrats told Law360 they are not satisfied with the judiciary's handling of such harassment. After a former clerk described harassment by a late...

