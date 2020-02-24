Merging Foam Producers Will Sell 3 Plants For FTC Greenlight

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:04 PM EST) -- Polyurethane foam producers FXI Holdings Inc. and Innocor Inc. have agreed to spin off three plants in Washington, Indiana and Mississippi to win clearance from the Federal Trade Commission for their $850 million tie-up. The commission announced Friday that the agreement is aimed at alleviating regulators’ concerns that FXI's pickup of Innocor would hurt competition in Pacific Northwest and Midwest markets for a certain type of low-density foam used in mattresses, couches and other home furnishings. The companies are the only suppliers of this foam product in Oregon and Washington, two of only three in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, and two...

