IP Hires: Quinn Emanuel, Dykema, McManis Faulkner

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 12:42 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel, Dykema and California's McManis Faulkner have each boosted their intellectual property abilities recently, bringing in attorneys from Haug Partners, Husch Blackwell and Skadden, respectively. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Quinn Emanuel Adds Ex-Haug Partners' Life Science Chair Angus Chen Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has added the former chair of Haug Partners LLP's life sciences practice, who represented a Takeda Pharmaceutical unit in high-profile litigation over Bayer's hemophilia treatment patent, to the firm's life sciences and intellectual property groups as a partner in New York. Angus Chen, who litigates patent disputes and counsels specialty pharmaceutical companies on regulatory matters, joined Quinn Emanuel to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS