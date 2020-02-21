Trump's Judicial Noms Part Of Bump In Judiciary Budget

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- With the Trump administration confirming judges faster than anticipated and increases in caseload and workload stemming from its prosecutorial decisions, the judiciary asked Congress for a 4.4% increase in its discretionary budget for fiscal year 2021. The $7.8 billion ask is up over the $7.5 billion request in fiscal year 2020, thanks in part to "new and unique demands" on the branch, the judiciary said in its report published this month. The demands include "the need to support the substantial increase in Article III judge confirmations that began in April 2019" and "the requirement to expand judicial operations and staffing to...

