Ex-Unaoil Exec Testifies He Was Fighting Corruption

Law360, London (February 24, 2020, 6:16 PM GMT) -- A former Unaoil executive testified Monday that the energy consulting firm was working with a Iraqi state-owned oil company to help counter “corrupt influences” within the government — not plotting to bribe officials. During his second day on the witness stand at the Southwark Crown Court trial, former Unaoil executive Ziad Akle said officials with the state-owned South Oil Co. were concerned about the pressure they faced from then-deputy oil minister Ahmed al-Shamma and others to give government contracts to companies that had garnered their favor. There were “corrupt influences in the ministry, mainly al-Shamma,” Akle told jurors. “They were trying as...

