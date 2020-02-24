FCA Bans Broker, Urges Customers To Check Insurance

Law360, London (February 24, 2020, 3:05 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has banned a property insurance broker from conducting regulated activities in the U.K. and has warned customers to check if their policies are valid. The financial watchdog said Friday that it has removed Triton Insurance Brokers Ltd.’s permission to broker insurance contracts in Britain. The FCA did not explain why Triton — which works as a middleman to match up insurers and customers looking for home, commercial and industrial property insurance — has been banned. But the regulator has told the broker to refund insurance premiums paid to it by customers that it has not forwarded to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS