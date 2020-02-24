Gov’t To Include Insurance In Dormant Asset Scheme

Law360, London (February 24, 2020, 1:51 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has laid out proposals to include abandoned insurance and investment accounts in a £600 million ($763 million) program that transfers dormant funds to social causes in Britain. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said Friday that it plans to expand the U.K.’s dormant asset program to include insurance, investment, wealth management and securities products. The government said it is also consulting on whether to extend the plan to cover abandoned pensions. The program, which was launched by the government in 2011, allows banks and building societies to empty accounts that are not being used and redistribute...

