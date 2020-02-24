Ill. County, Female Defenders Reach $14M Harassment Deal

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- Hundreds of female public defenders and law clerks in Chicago have reached a $14 million settlement with Cook County and its sheriff's office in a class action lawsuit alleging the county did not protect them from sexual harassment by detained clients and other men in the county lockup. The women told a federal court judge on Friday that the agreement comes after a lengthy discovery process and will require the county to maintain reforms the court mandated in a 2017 injunction that the plaintiffs say has helped reduce sexual harassment in county jail facilities, which allegedly included misogynistic language and detainees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS