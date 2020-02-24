Bankrupt High Ridge Sells Off Zest, Reach Brands

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- The bankrupt maker of Zest soap and other personal hygiene and beauty products told a Delaware judge Monday it has accepted bids for its assets from Irish drugmaker Perrigo Co. and an affiliate of private equity firm Tengram Capital Partners. According to a notice filed with the court by High Ridge Brands Co. and announcements put out by the buyers, Perrigo put up a $113 million bid for High Ridge's tooth care brands while Tengram has agreed to buy Zest and High Ridge's hair and skin care brands. High Ridge was formed in 2010 to purchase the rights to the well-known soap...

