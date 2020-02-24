CFPB's Structure Still Likely To Give Way In High Court Fight

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- With just one week until the U.S. Supreme Court hears debate on the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's leadership structure, financial services attorneys say the case for leaving the agency's single-director design alone has been given a boost in briefing but is still a long shot. Attorneys who spoke to Law360 offered praise for the work that Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Paul Clement has done defending the agency as court-appointed advocate in Seila Law v. CFPB, which asks whether it's constitutionally acceptable for the Dodd-Frank Act to limit the president's ability to fire the head of the CFPB....

