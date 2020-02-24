TTAB Says Canadians Don't Satisfy Domestic Atty Rule

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that hiring a Canadian attorney — even one granted “reciprocal recognition” by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office — doesn’t satisfy a new agency rule requiring foreign trademark owners to retain U.S. lawyers. The new rule, finalized last summer, was largely aimed at stopping a flood of dubious Chinese trademark applications, but TTAB cited it on Friday to halt a case filed by a Toronto company called Cloudworks Consulting Services Inc. The company hired a Canadian lawyer who has reciprocal status with USPTO — a special recognition available only to Canadians — but...

