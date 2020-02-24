Chief Justice Congratulates Paul Clement On 100th Argument

Law360, Washington (February 24, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. commended veteran Supreme Court lawyer Paul Clement for reaching his 100th oral argument Monday in a case over a permit for a $7 billion pipeline, thanking the Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner for years of representing clients “in an exemplary manner.” At the end of oral arguments in the case U.S. Forest Service et al. v. Cowpasture River Preservation Association et al., Chief Justice Roberts summoned Clement back to the lectern to acknowledge his “rare milestone.” Clement had argued on behalf of developers in their attempt to bury part of a 600-mile pipeline under the Appalachian...

