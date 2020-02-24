Kirkland's Paul Clement Joins Exclusive Club At High Court

Law360, Washington (February 24, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts commended veteran Supreme Court lawyer Paul Clement for reaching his 100th oral argument Monday in a case over a permit for a $7 billion pipeline, thanking the Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner for years of representing clients “in an exemplary manner.” Paul Clement took part in oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court for the 100th time on Monday. (AP) At the end of oral arguments in the case U.S. Forest Service et al. v. Cowpasture River Preservation Association et al., Justice Roberts summoned Clement back to the lectern to acknowledge his “rare milestone.” Clement had argued...

