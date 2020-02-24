Weinstein Verdict May Signal Big Step Forward For #MeToo

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein’s convictions today by a New York state jury mean he will spend years in prison if they are not overturned on post-trial motions or on appeal. But do the convictions mean anything more? Trial lawyers will tell you that every verdict is unique, a product of the particular jury, the particular judge, the admissible evidence and the skill of the lawyers. Change any part of this mix, and the trial could have ended differently. There is certainly much truth to that. Yet we often search for a larger meaning in verdicts. In this #MeToo moment, that search is inevitable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS