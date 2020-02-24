Va. Adopts Resolution To Study How Best To Legalize Pot

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Virginia State House of Delegates on Monday voted 63-36 to adopt a resolution directing a state oversight agency to determine how the commonwealth could best legalize and regulate the sale and growth of marijuana for adult use. The resolution, S.J.R. 67, instructs the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study how other states’ legalization efforts have or have not been effective, and deliver an executive summary of its findings and recommendations before the beginning of the 2021 legislative session. An earlier version of the resolution had an eye toward legalizing marijuana by mid-2022, but that time frame was...

