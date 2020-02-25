Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Says Union Can Keep Fees Collected Before Janus

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed that an Ohio public school teacher can’t force a union to give back fair-share fees she paid before the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Janus decision, given that state law and high court precedent had allowed the union to collect the money.

In its published opinion Monday, the three-judge panel agreed with a lower court’s finding that the Avon Lake Education Association was entitled to the so-called good faith defense against Sarah Lee’s claim under Section 1983 of the U.S. Code.

The union’s collection of fees from Lee at the time was consistent with Ohio state law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!