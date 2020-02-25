6th Circ. Says Union Can Keep Fees Collected Before Janus

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed that an Ohio public school teacher can’t force a union to give back fair-share fees she paid before the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Janus decision, given that state law and high court precedent had allowed the union to collect the money. In its published opinion Monday, the three-judge panel agreed with a lower court’s finding that the Avon Lake Education Association was entitled to the so-called good faith defense against Sarah Lee’s claim under Section 1983 of the U.S. Code. The union’s collection of fees from Lee at the time was consistent with Ohio state law...

