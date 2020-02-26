Law Firm Leaders: Porter Hedges' Robert Reedy

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 1:01 PM EST) -- Robert Reedy has served as managing partner of Porter Hedges LLP, a full-service, Houston-based law firm with approximately 115 lawyers, for the last decade. Reedy plans to step down as the firm’s managing partner when his current term ends in 2024. Robert Reedy Porter Hedges managing partner Here, Reedy chats with Law360 about succession planning, his goals for his final four years as managing partner, and the perks of being a law firm in Texas. How has the legal industry changed during the last decade that you’ve been managing partner there, and how has your firm adapted to those changes?...

