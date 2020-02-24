Crypto-Focused Bank Looks To Wyoming Charter To Launch

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- Avanti Financial Group announced Monday its intention to introduce a Wyoming-based bank to provide services focused on digital assets with support from Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure company Blockstream. Avanti, led by digital asset veteran Caitlin Long, who is the former president and chairwoman of fintech Symbiont, said it plans to apply for a special-purpose depository institution bank charter in Wyoming and aims to launch operations in early 2021. Under the charter, Avanti would be able to engage in the payment, securities, custody and commodities spaces for institutions using digital assets. Highlighting the current regulatory difficulties that companies have when doing business...

