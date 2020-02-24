Nev. Regulators Warn Consumers About Tainted Marijuana

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Regulators with Nevada's Department of Taxation have warned people not to consume 20 different tainted marijuana products that passed a now-shuttered Las Vegas testing facility's inspection, saying an independent lab found that they contain high levels of mold, yeast and other contaminants. The regulators said in a public health and safety notice on Friday that consumers and patients, particularly those with suppressed immune systems, should check the batch and lot numbers on flower and pre-rolled marijuana products that they purchased between Oct. 25 and Jan. 16 at specified retail stores and medical dispensaries. "There is no reason to believe that the...

