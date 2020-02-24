USPTO Faults Co. For Not Requesting IPR Redo After Arthrex

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- North Star Innovations Inc. waived its right to get a rehearing under Arthrex by not asking the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for one after the Federal Circuit’s explosive decision, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has told the appeals court. The PTAB had ruled on the challenges to North Star’s patents days before Arthrex came down, meaning the company had time to directly ask the board for an Arthrex-based redo, the USPTO said Wednesday. North Star can't ask the Federal Circuit to vacate its losses after twice forfeiting the constitutional challenge underpinning Arthrex, the government said. “If patent owner had sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS