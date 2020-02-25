Hinshaw Nabs 5 McGlinchey Stafford Finance Lawyers In NY

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Chicago law firm Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has expanded on the East Coast, hiring five attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford PLLC to bolster its consumer financial services practice in New York. The group is led by partner Brian McGrath, who previously served as managing partner of McGlinchey Stafford's New York office. McGrath is joined by Victor Matthews, who joined as a partner, and associates Ashley Newman, Ronald Park and Mitra Singh, the firm said Monday. "The strategic plan for Hinshaw is bold, forward-thinking and progressive, which aligned with my vision of what I'd like to do with my own practice group, team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS