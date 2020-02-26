GCs Hungrier Than Ever For Outside Counsel Data

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- In-house attorneys at Microsoft Corp. often ask each other for outside counsel recommendations, but soon enough, they’ll be able to review which lawyers to consider — or steer clear of — with a few clicks of a button. While Microsoft already has an app allowing its in-house attorneys to rate their experiences with outside counsel, in the next year the company plans to scale up and automate the informal, word-of-mouth process that its attorneys have been using to discuss outside counsel performance by adding regular feedback to its online platform for legal matters, Rebecca Benavides, Microsoft’s director of legal business and...

