3 Swiss Banks Fail Emergency Planning Tests

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 2:30 PM GMT) -- Three of Switzerland’s biggest banks flunked "too big to fail" tests after failing to produce an effective emergency plan for weathering another major market crash, the country's financial regulator said Tuesday. PostFinance AG, Raiffeisen Schweiz and Zuericher Kantonal Bank did not meet the statutory requirements set out by Switzerland’s banking regulator, known as FINMA. Under the recovery plan, the banks need to show they have the necessary capital and liquidity buffers to survive another financial crash, and be able to continue their operations without government intervention. In contrast, the emergency plans for Swiss operations of the country's two biggest lenders, UBS Group...

