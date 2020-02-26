UK Property Fund Bosses Banned For Misleading Investors

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 3:56 PM GMT) -- Two property investment fund bosses who falsely secured £9 million ($11.5 million) from bondholders who believed their money was being invested in the U.S. housing market were banned from holding directorships for a combined 22 years, a government agency has said. Kevin Neil and Peter Shuttleworth were each handed an 11-year disqualification from acting as directors on Feb. 11 by Judge Catherine Burton at the High Court, the Insolvency Service said Tuesday. An investigation by the Insolvency Service into Colonial Capital Group PLC, the company where Neil and Shuttleworth served as directors, revealed that it had secured more than £9 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS