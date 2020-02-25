FCA Mistakenly Published Sensitive Complaints Data

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 12:00 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday said it had mistakenly published on its website confidential information including contact details of individuals who lodged complaints about the regulator, in breach of data protection rules. The financial watchdog said that it published in November information about the complaints made against it that were being handled by its complaints team between 2018 and mid-2019, responding to a freedom of information request. But the FCA said it may have also disclosed underlying confidential information about customers, including their name, address and telephone number. The regulator said Tuesday that the publication of the data was a...

