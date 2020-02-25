PE Firm Lobs $1.4B Takeover Bid At Australia's Healius

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:51 AM EST) -- Swiss private equity shop Partners Group has made an unsolicited takeover offer for King & Wood Mallesons-advised Australian medical center operator Healius that values the company at about AU$2.12 billion ($1.4 billion), Healius said Tuesday. The cash proposal is worth AU$3.40 per share, according to a statement. Based on the offer price and the number of outstanding shares of Healius, the proposal is valued at a total of roughly AU$2.12 billion. The offer is nonbinding, and is subject to a number of conditions, including six weeks of due diligence. Partners Group has amassed a stake of about 15.88% in Healius, according...

