Trump Calls For Sotomayor, Ginsburg Recusal In His Cases

Law360, Washington (February 25, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump said Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stalwarts of the court's liberal minority, should recuse themselves in “all Trump, or Trump related matters” Monday night after Justice Sotomayor dissented in a case over his administration’s new wealth test for immigrants. Tweeting at a Fox News program at 11 p.m. Monday, Trump referenced Justice Sotomayor’s dissent a few days before when the court allowed his Department of Homeland Security to implement a new wealth test for immigrants in all 50 states. The justice had accused her colleagues of being overly accommodating to the Trump administration’s emergency...

