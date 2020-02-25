Ashurst Launches First Outpost On The West Coast

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- U.K.-based firm Ashurst announced on Tuesday that it will be opening an office in Los Angeles, its first on the West Coast, which will focus primarily on project finance. The office will be headed by transportation and infrastructure attorney Anna Hermelin, and is the third office the firm has opened in the United States, although it's Washington, D.C., location has since closed. Hermelin told Law360 that the office will support the project finance work already happening in the firm's New York office and will provide clients with important international perspective for infrastructure projects. "Building on the success and growth of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS