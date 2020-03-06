Corporate Self-Reporting Won't Guarantee SFO Leniency

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- There is a widely accepted view that, when it comes to corporate crime, self-reporting your wrongdoing can help you gain more lenient treatment than if you are caught doing wrong by the powers that be. It’s a view that has been reinforced by some high-profile cases — and some recently obtained figures. It has been disclosed that in the last 10 years, only two companies that have self-reported bribery or corruption concerns to the Serious Fraud Office have been formally prosecuted. What amounts to one prosecution of a company self-reporting bribery every five years has to be classed as an infrequent...

