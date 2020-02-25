Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands Judges Confirmed Unanimously

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously to confirm new federal district judges for two territories, signing off on a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency veteran for Puerto Rico and a U.S. Virgin Islands native with experience in labor law. The Puerto Rico pick is U.S. Magistrate Judge Silvia Carreño-Coll, who was confirmed 96-0. The Virgin Islands nominee, Judge Robert A. Molloy of the territory's Superior Court, was confirmed 97-0. While the Puerto Rico position is a normal district judgeship with life tenure, the Virgin Islands position technically falls under Congress' purview and has a 10-year term, although it otherwise functions like a...

