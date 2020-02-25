Fed. Circ. Skeptical ID Theft Patents Wrongly Axed Under Alice

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- Mantissa Corp. faced a steep climb at the Federal Circuit Tuesday in trying to persuade the court to undo a district court decision invalidating two of its identity protection patents under Alice and permanently dismissing its infringement suit against Ondot Systems Inc. Mantissa's attorney Anthony J. DeMarco of Young Basile Hanlon & MacFarlane PC could hardly get a word in before the panel started peppering him with questions to tease out whether the patents cover only the electronic transmission of data, something U.S. Circuit Judge Alan D. Lourie suggested is abstract. When DeMarco said Mantissa isn't arguing that the patents improve...

