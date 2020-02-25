Canadian Waste Hauler Renews IPO Plans With $1.5B Filing

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- Canadian waste hauler GFL Environmental Holdings Inc. said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion in an initial public offering after postponing its original debut plans, with its second attempt steered by Stikeman Elliott and Simpson Thacher. Ontario-based GFL said it expects its roughly 73 million subordinate shares to price between $20 and $21 apiece, bringing in $1.5 billion at midpoint. The share volume and the pricing expectations are a downgrade from the company’s original plan to offer 87.6 million subordinate shares at an expected midpoint of $22. GFL floated those terms in October 2019, only to postpone the planned offering...

