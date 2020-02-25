Insurer Needn't Defend Conflict Training Firm In TM Fight

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday affirmed that Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. doesn’t have to cover costs for conflict management training firm Vistelar LLC in a trademark infringement lawsuit brought by a former licensing partner. A three-judge panel of the state’s Court of Appeals agreed with a trial judge that a “known loss” exclusion in Vistelar’s errors and omissions policy with Cincinnati Specialty precludes coverage for the now-settled trademark infringement action brought by the training firm’s onetime licensing partner, Verbal Judo Institute Inc. The exclusion applies to claims against Vistelar that stem from circumstances predating the August 2016 effective date...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS