$32M Dentons Verdict Could Put Vereins In The Crosshairs

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- A recent $32 million verdict against Dentons could spur BigLaw and regulators to rethink whether a large firm organized as a verein should be considered one firm across the globe for the purposes of conflicts of interest, and may inspire further litigation by the plaintiffs bar. The New York office of Dentons, which is among the large law firms organized as Swiss vereins. (Cara Salvatore|Law360) Dentons, Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Squire Patton Boggs LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright and Hogan Lovells are a few of the large law firms that are organized as Swiss vereins. They have more than 28,000 attorneys combined....

