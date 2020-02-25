Feds Say Elephant Hunters Can't Rush Trophy Import Permits

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has told a D.C. federal court that the agency doesn't have to rush its processing of African elephant hunters' requests to bring back their trophies, downplaying the hunters' alleged emotional anguish over the delays. The federal government asked the court on Monday to deny a preliminary injunction bid by the Dallas Safari Club, the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism, and others to force the DOI to make decisions on more than 200 elephant trophy import applications within 90 days. Hunters might pay tens of thousands of dollars to go to Africa and hunt elephants,...

