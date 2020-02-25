Key Clarifications In IRS Carbon Capture Tax Credit Guidance

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- On Feb. 19, the Internal Revenue Service issued two important pieces of guidance relating to the credit under Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code for carbon oxide sequestration, addressing the beginning of construction requirement for qualified facilities or carbon capture equipment and partnership allocations of Section 45Q credits.[1] This guidance builds off of prior guidance issued in the context of renewable energy production tax credits, investment tax credits and historic rehabilitation tax credits. By drawing on these existing precedents, the guidance should provide greater certainty to project developers and investors structuring carbon capture projects. However, this guidance is only part of a...

