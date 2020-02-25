Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Atty Seeks $60M From Alleged Phantom Hemp Biz

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Michigan attorney is seeking upward of $60 million in damages for equity he was promised in a Canadian hemp company he claims was a massive fraud with no real assets, according to a complaint filed in Michigan federal court.

Dean J. Groulx told the court Monday he was promised an executive role and 20% stake in Confederation Technologies Inc. by its founder, David MacDonald, who allegedly projected the company to be worth $350 million within several years. Groulx said the whole enterprise was a sham, possessing none of the assets MacDonald claimed, such as Michigan CBD producer Total Health Companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!