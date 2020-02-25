Departing CFPB Deputy Director Headed To Alston & Bird

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- The deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will join Alston & Bird LLP as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office next month, the firm announced Tuesday. In a statement, the firm said it will be the next stop for Brian Johnson when he leaves the CFPB, where he has been deputy director since May 2019. He first joined the bureau in December 2017 as senior adviser to the acting director at the time. As deputy director, he was second-in-command to Director Kathy Kraninger, the firm said, and was responsible for policy development and strategic planning, as well as...

