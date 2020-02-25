Fed. Circ. Upholds Sony's PTAB Win On Imaging Patent

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly found that Collabo Innovations Inc. waived the right to fight a certain claim construction before invalidating the company's imaging patent as obvious, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday in a win for Sony Corp. Collabo didn’t raise its objections until a hearing, despite having multiple opportunities to do so in the briefing, a three-judge panel said. A majority of the panel also upheld the board's finding that a subset of those invalidated claims were obvious. The ruling leaves the entirety of the Collabo imaging patent challenged by Sony in a pair of inter partes reviews...

