Gov't On A 'Fishing Expedition' In Oil Spill Case, Co. Says

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- A company that owns a wastewater treatment facility asked a Louisiana federal court Tuesday to deny the government's bid for more records allegedly related to the cause of a 2015 spill that cost more than $600,000 to cleanup, arguing the request was an unnecessary "fishing expedition." E.R.R. LLC, also known as Evergreen Resource Recovery LLC, said after the federal government accused the company of being responsible for a May 2015 oil discharge into the Mississippi River, it shouldn't now be asked to turn over even more documents just because the government can't prove its case. The company said the government is...

