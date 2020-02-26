New Kennedys Co. Provides Legal Tech 'Without The Lawyers'

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 1:02 AM EST) -- Kennedys, a U.K.-based law firm specializing in insurance and liability claims, announced Wednesday it has created a legal technology company that the firm says will help clients manage claims more efficiently and save on legal costs. The firm has for years been developing legal technology products intended to support clients’ needs beyond legal services, according to Kennedys innovation manager Tom Gummer. But he said a key difference between Kennedys Law and the new unit, Kennedys IQ — which the firm described as “Kennedys, without the lawyers” — is that the new company will function as a separate entity, generating its own business....

