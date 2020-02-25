Oil Co. Salesman Must Give SEC $5M For Role In Scam

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A man who allegedly helped sell $42 million in unregistered securities in the form of “joint venture units” in oil and gas development projects will have to give more than $5 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the regulator’s accusations, a Florida federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke found in a Feb. 25 order that defendant Alexander Charles White must pay $4,045,177 in disgorgement, $989,503.27 in prejudgment interest and a $50,000 civil penalty to the SEC, which adds up to a total $5,084,680.72. The SEC moved for final judgment in August 2019,...

