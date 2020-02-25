$16M Fees OK'd For Greenberg Traurig's Stanford Ponzi Deal

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge signed off Tuesday on nearly $16 million in attorney fees for lawyers at three firms who inked a $65 million deal resolving Greenberg Traurig LLP's alleged involvement in convicted fraudster R. Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme. Castillo Snyder PC, Neligan LLP and Clark Hill Strasburger represented plaintiff Ralph S. Janvey, who in his role as receiver of Stanford's estate sparked the allegations against Greenberg Traurig. The three firms will receive $15,896,235 in fees from Greenberg Traurig — or nearly 25% of the settlement fund — along with $1,415,056 in expenses to be paid by Janvey, according to the order. The $65 million...

