DOJ Loses Challenge To Philly Supervised Drug Injection Site

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- A proposed supervised drug injection site in Philadelphia won approval to open its doors on Tuesday when a Pennsylvania federal judge swept aside the government's arguments that the controversial facility, intended to reduce opioid overdose deaths, would violate federal drug laws. U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh granted a request by the nonprofit Safehouse to kill the case, saying he hadn't changed his reasoning since he issued an order last year denying the government's bid for a quick victory in the case. Judge McHugh wasn't swayed by the arguments of U.S. Attorney William McSwain that the Safehouse site violates the Controlled...

