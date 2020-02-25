Six Flags Snags Jeld-Wen's Top Lawyer For GC Spot

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 11:00 PM EST) -- Six Flags has lured Jeld-Wen's general counsel and chief compliance officer to serve as the amusement park giant's next top lawyer, according to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Laura Doerre, an executive vice president at the global windows and doors company, will join Six Flags Entertainment Corp. on March 9 as executive vice president and general counsel, the company said in its Form 8-K. She's succeeding Lance Balk, who is retiring after nearly a decade at Six Flags, according to the company's website. Doerre, 52, has spearheaded global legal affairs and global risk and compliance at...

