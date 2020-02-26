Enviros, Feds Reach Agreement On Hawaii Habitat Deadlines

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity has reached an agreement with the federal government that will end its suit alleging that officials neglected to designate habitat protections for 14 endangered species in Hawaii. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to make a proposal about critical habitat designations by February 2023 and then issue a final decision after hearing from the public a year later, according to the Tuesday settlement. In 2013, the FWS listed more than a dozen species, including several plants, an anchialine pool shrimp and a fly, as endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, but it didn't simultaneously designate...

